Dec. 26: Hospitalizations drop under 600, 396 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 396 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 274,313.

The state's website says that of the 274,313 people who have tested positive, 227,670 have recovered. This is 2,513 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state's death toll is 3,744, which is the same number that was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (227,670) and the number of deaths (3,744) from the total number of cases (274,313) shows there are currently 42,899 active positive cases in the state.

There were 104 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 558, which is down from 600. Of those hospitalizations, 114 are in the ICU (down from 127), and 63 are on ventilators (down from 69).

In Iowa, there were 1,567 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,339,501 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (396 positive tests divided by 1,567 tests given) is 25.3 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Friday. With 18 new cases, the county has a total of 13,299 cases (12,501 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 798 Serology positive cases). There are 70 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,869. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the numbers for Linn County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 83 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Leaving a total of 16,230 cases. There have been 76 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,400 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are nine new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,792 reported cases. There have been 105 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,466 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are five new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,429 reported cases. There have been 73 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,164. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.3 percent.

