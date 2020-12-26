Bridges Can Ice Over Faster than Roads

When precipitation falls and temperatures begin to drop in winter, bridges and overpasses tend to freeze faster than roads. Here's why:

Bridges and overpasses have air flowing across the top and underneath them, with no way to store heat. Generally speaking, bridges will follow the air temperature, whether it rises or falls. Any precipitation that has fallen on bridges will freeze immediately if the air temperature is around 32 degrees or lower.

Roadways only have air flowing across the top, with the ground below. Although the air temperature may drop, it takes roads a few hours to achieve that temperature because the ground below it stores heat.

If precipitation has fallen and you are unsure if bridges or overpasses are icy, slow down before approaching them. It's much more difficult to decelerate on an icy surface.

There are many tools that you can use to see if it is safe to travel on roadways or bridges during winter weather. The Iowa DOT has an interactive map showing road conditions, whether they are seasonal (safe to drive), partially covered, completely covered, travel not advised, or impassable. You can also see where plow trucks are, what material they are laying down if any, and take a look at plow cameras. To check out this tool, click here.