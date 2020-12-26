After rough 2020, Small businesses bank on strong holiday shopping season

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - For small businesses like Pink Daisy Boutique in Waverly, the holiday shopping season is like the super bowl.

Like in any good football game on the field, the fourth quarter of the year is make or break for many stores.

"It is huge," Owner Crystol Harms said. "For a lot of small businesses, it is the best time for sales and stuff."

This year, more than most. A recent American Express Shop Small Impact study found roughly three in four small business owners said they need normal holiday spending to stay in business in 2021. Almost half of the small business owners said they needed above-average spending to keep the doors open next year.

"It has been a bit different but it hasn't been horrible for us," Harms said. "People in the community have really been awesome in coming out and supporting downtown businesses."

Like most stores, Pink Daisy Clothing Boutique closed down for several weeks in the spring. During that time, Harms launched an online store.

"I think people are comfortable sitting in their own home and doing their ordering online," she said. "Sometimes, you have to adapt to the situation. If you want your business to thrive and survive, you have to make changes."

Online sales have buoyed the store throughout this turbulent year. Harms said 70% of her sales this holiday season were in-person, while 30% were online.

"I thought online sales would jump on a little bit more," she said. "It is something new. If they are close by, they would rather just run into the store."

The huge surge in online shopping during the pandemic could come at a price.

According to software and technology company Narvar, shoppers are expected to return twice as many items as they did during last year's holiday period, costing companies around $1.1 billion.

Harms said she has not seen that many returns in the past few days. She thinks that is because her customers are familiar enough with her products that they know what they are getting.