Water line break forces dozens out of apartments in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - At least 20 units at The Roosevelt building in downtown Cedar Rapids have been impacted by significant water damage after a water line broke Friday afternoon.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 96-unit apartment building at the corner of 1st Avenue and 2nd Street Southeast around 3 p.m. Friday for a water line break on the fifth floor.

"I opened the cabinets to save some of my paperwork and the water was coming out with the paperwork," James Jackson said, who lives on the fourth floor of the building.

Dozens of people need to find a new place to sleep this Christmas but property management company Sherman Associates says it is working to get hotels for every family that needs one.

"We're all displaced right now. We're cold and hungry. We were just about to do our holiday dinner," Jackson said.

Fire crews and employees of Sherman Associates are still assessing the damage. The property managers say heat and water is still working for the entire building.