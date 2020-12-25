TRACKING: Warmer this weekend; Potential winter storm next week

Merry Christmas! It is not going to be as cold today, as high temperatures reach the lower to middle 20s with a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be lighter as well, up to about 15 mph out of the west. Wind chills this morning will remain below zero, but improvement is expected throughout the day.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A northwest wind switches to the southeast 5-10 mph with warmer temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday: A weak system moves through bringing clouds, and the potential for flurries or light snow showers. We aren’t expecting much accumulation out of this particular system.

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder with a northwest wind. Highs will be in the 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday: Our next potential winter storm moves in, bringing the potential of snow and/or a wintry mix. This will likely affect travel across Iowa and the Midwest.

