TRACKING: A warmer weekend

Tonight: The weather is quiet. The sky is mostly clear with a light breeze. It is not as cold tonight as temperatures drop into the teens.

Saturday: This is going to be a very nice late December day. The sun will be shining with a light wind. Temperatures are in the low 30s.

Saturday Night: Clouds increase and because there will be more clouds the temperatures are warmer. Lows are near 20 by morning.

Sunday: Clouds dominate the sky throughout the day. There is a chance for a light snow shower or flurries. Temperatures are in the low 30s with a light wind.

Monday: Sunshine returns with colder weather. Highs are in the low 20s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday-Thursday: We are still tracking the potential for a storm to bring us snow Tuesday as the storm begins in Iowa. There could be a wintry mix Wednesday then back to light snow Wednesday night then ending Thursday. That is rough idea on what will happen. There are still plenty of details about this storm that are not known at this point. Stay up to date on the forecast.