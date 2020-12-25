Rep. Steve King files ethics complaint against House Minority Leader

Washington, D.C. (KWWL) — Iowa Congressman Steve King has filed a complaint against the House Minority Leader to the House Ethics Committee, asking for an investigation on why he was dismissed from his committee assignments.

According to the news release, King filed these charges on Wednesday after Kevin McCarthy removed him from his duties without due process.

This decision was made after King's interview with the New York Times in 2019, saying "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

In his letter, King said he did not violate U.S. law, the Code of Official Conduct or congressional precedent.

I have filed ethics charges against @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy with the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. I offer him something he didn’t offer me—due process. https://t.co/gIKLejJwxj — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 23, 2020

“Shortly before the release of the January 2019 New York Times hit piece on me, which was instantaneously used to justify the actions taken by the Republican Steering Committee, under the leadership of Minority Leader McCarthy, I was given a heads up by a trusted friend and professional connection that, having failed to defeat me in the recently passed November 2018 general election, my opponents were ready to take another shot, even before the new Congress assembled and nearly two years in advance of the 2020 election cycle," King said in his letter to the Ethics Committee.

Since 2002, King has served as the U.S. Representative for Iowa's 4th congressional district. Randy Feenstra defeated him in the Republican primary last summer and will take over on Jan. 3, 2021.

Read the full letter here: