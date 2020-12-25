Relative: Yemeni rebels kill woman in front of her children

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A family member says a 25-year-old woman has been beaten to death in front of her two children by Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Ibb province. Houthi militia members raided the house of Ahlam al-Ashary late Thursday looking for her husband. When they did not find him they kicked al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died. That’s according to the relative, who declined to be named for fear of reprisals. The militants were searching for al-Ashary’s husband for his alleged ties to rival forces loyal to the U.N.-recognized government. Several Houthi officials declined to comment.