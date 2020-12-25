Oelwein woman helps collect hundreds of toys to donate

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) – This year brought along a lot of unpredictability and hardship for many families. A young woman from Oelwein hoped to ease some of those stresses by organizing a toy drive to help families put presents underneath the tree.

Hanna Boleyn is 20 and her favorite holiday is Christmas. She loves the music, the season and the cheer that comes along with it. Seeing the need among her own community, she decided it was time to be one of Santa's helpers.

She said there's a scene in the movie “Polar Express” where the little boy who's family doesn't have enough money for Christmas and said Santa never visits him. She said that scene always breaks her heart and that no kid should have to go through that.

The original goal was to collect 100 toys this year. With the help of the city of Oelwein, organizations, churches and the police department, they shattered that goal. She said they collected 368 toys, blankets and other items.

The donation stayed locally. Boleyn wanted to help her hometown, so she reached out to Dylan Mulfinger, Oelwein City Administrator, for ideas on where to send the donations before she started collecting. In the end, the donations were taken to Northeast Iowa Action and the Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein.

Boleyn said as the donations carried on, she had people from the community reach out to say “thank you.”

"They had reached out to me and said 'because of you, we're going to have a great Christmas.' It took a big amount of stress of their shoulders,” Boleyn said.

As the weeks of the toy drive went on, more and more items came in and filled up her car.

"My car was the most packed the last Thursday. But for the five weeks prior to that, I had my trunk full every time I went to pick up toys,” she said.

She doesn't plan for this to be a one-time thing. She wants to continue this in years to come as Christmas can be a stressful time for families trying to make ends meet.