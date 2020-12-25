Minnesota beats No. 4 Iowa 102-95 on Johnson’s 3-point spree

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Johnson made all four his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota in a 102-95 win over No. 4 Iowa. Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists for the Gophers. They improved to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten despite trailing by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. They fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.