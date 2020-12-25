Japan delays gender equality goals in new five-year plan

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has adopted a plan that delays women’s advancement goals by up to a decade after failing to reach even half of the 30% target by 2020 and other measures. Under the new five-year gender equality plan, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet, the government has postponed the goal for women to account for at least 30% of leadership positions until as early as possible during the 2020s. The earlier goal was set by Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, under his “womenomics” policy designed to promote more women in the workforce to make up for Japan’s fast-aging population. The plan called for a society with no gender bias by 2030s. But it said that Japan is still largely bound by traditional gender roles.