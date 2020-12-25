Dec. 25: 1,473 new cases, 336 more recoveries, five deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,473 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 273,917.

The state's website says that of the 273,917 people who have tested positive, 225,157 have recovered. This is 336 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state's death toll is 3,744, which is five more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (225,157) and the number of deaths (3,744) from the total number of cases (273,917) shows there are currently 45,016 active positive cases in the state.

There were 104 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 600, which is down from 625. Of those hospitalizations, 121 are in the ICU (down from 127), and 69 are on ventilators (down from 70).

In Iowa, there were 4,993 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,337,934 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,473 positive tests divided by 4,993 tests given) is 29.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Thursday. With 85 new cases, the county has a total of 13,281 cases (12,486 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 795 Serology positive cases). There are 16 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,799. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 215 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The numbers for Linn County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Thursday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 83 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Leaving a total of 16,230 cases. There have been 76 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,400 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 30 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,783 reported cases. There have been three additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,361 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 6.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 57 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,424 reported cases. There have been six additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,091. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.8 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Thursday here.