Christmas cut short by Dubuque house fire

Christmas cut short by Dubuque house fireUpdated
DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- A Christmas gathering was abruptly ended Friday after a house caught fire.
It happened in the 2000 block of Balboa Street in Dubuque.
Crews were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the home.
Dubuque fire crews were seen battling hotspots, while others got to work hauling "as many presents as they could" out of the home.
Officials say 10-12 people were evacuated from a single-family residence.
Assistant Fire Marshall Derek Paulson for Dubuque says one firefighter was taken to the hospital, for an injury sustained while climbing a ladder. His medical condition is not yet known.
Investigation into cause of the fire is ongoing.