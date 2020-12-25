Christmas cut short by Dubuque house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- A Christmas gathering was abruptly ended Friday after a house caught fire.

It happened in the 2000 block of Balboa Street in Dubuque.

Crews were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the home.

Dubuque fire crews were seen battling hotspots, while others got to work hauling "as many presents as they could" out of the home.

Officials say 10-12 people were evacuated from a single-family residence.

Assistant Fire Marshall Derek Paulson for Dubuque says one firefighter was taken to the hospital, for an injury sustained while climbing a ladder. His medical condition is not yet known.

Investigation into cause of the fire is ongoing.