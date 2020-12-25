CDC to require negative COVID-19 test for all UK passengers traveling to US

(CNN) — U.S. officials will begin requiring passengers traveling from the U.K. to the U.S. to test negative for coronavirus before departure.

The CDC made the announcement late Thursday.

Those travelers must have a have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight to the U.S.

They must also give documentation of their lab results. Airlines have to confirm test results before the flight.

The order comes in response to a new, and possibly more transmissible coronavirus variant said to have originated in the U.K.

Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the U.K.

The CDC said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.