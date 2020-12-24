U of I students tracking COVID-19 cases in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - No more than a month into the pandemic, Johnson County Public Health knew it was going to need outside help to track community spread of COVID-19.

Johnson County was one of the first counties in Iowa to have cases of the virus. In August, the county seat of Iowa City became the second worst hot spot in the United States; behind only Ames, Iowa.

One way to fight the spread is through effective contact tracing: interviewing someone who's tested positive about who they've been around recently and then alerting those people.

Through the second half of the year, Johnson County has been amassing a workforce of University of Iowa students to help in this effort.

"I jumped on that opportunity," Madison Snitker said, a second-year graduate student in the College of Public Health.

For people like her, this is one way they can directly help out during the pandemic.

"I wanted to do something proactive where I could make an impact on my community," Snitker said.

Snitker works about 20 hours per week and organizers her shifts around her class schedule. She does a handful of calls daily to people who've possibly been exposed.

A big part of her job is explaining the difference between self-isolation and quarantine. People who've tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a physician need to self-isolate for 10 days since their symptoms started. If they're asymptomatic, it's 10 days since they tested positive.

Quarantine is for people who're a close contact. They need to stay away from others, work from home and monitor themselves for 14 days since they were exposed.

Snitker says it's tough to get everyone to agree to this but it's fundamentally important.

"They're actually infectious two days before their symptoms start. So, you think about that...the 14 days builds in those extra infectious days," she said.

She doesn't find out if any of her cases have died but she does hear the stories of many people who've lost a loved one.

"That brings in the human aspect of contact tracing. We're not just here to tell you, 'You're COVID-positive,' or, 'You've been in contact with COVID.' We're here to connect people with resources and to listen," Snitker said.

JCPH has about 50 students working part-time for them right now.