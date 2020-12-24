TRACKING: Very cold temperatures and wind chills

Today: Bitterly cold temperatures are expected. Highs will only top out in the upper single digits to lower teens, but with a blustery northwest wind 15-30 mph, expect wind chills to stay below zero all day. There may be a few flurries early this morning, otherwise partly cloudy throughout the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero, with wind chills as cold as -15°. We will keep a northwest breeze 10-20 mph.

Christmas Day: Plenty of sunshine is expected, and it will not be as cold. Temperatures will recover back into the 20s with a west wind 5-15 mph.

This Weekend: Temperatures will reach the 30s with plenty of cloud cover. A weak system brings the potential for light snow Sunday, but minimal accumulation is expected.

Next Week: Temperatures will be back to the 20s. We are tracking our next storm system Tuesday through Thursday that brings the potential for accumulating snow to Iowa and the Midwest.

