TRACKING: Next Winter Storm?

Tonight: The sky is clear, and it is cold. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero by morning. It is breezy before midnight. After midnight, the wind diminishes and is light by sunrise from the northwest. Wind chills could reach 10 below at times.

Christmas Day: It is a quiet day with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are not as cold with highs reaching the low 20s in the afternoon. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: The wind is light under a clear sky. Temperatures are not as cold with morning lows in the teens.

Saturday: This is going to be a nice late December day. Mostly sunny, a light wind and highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: A lot more clouds are expected with a small chance of a light snow shower or a few flurries. Highs are in the mid-30s again with a light north wind.

Monday: Mostly Sunny.

Tuesday/Wednesday: Possible winter storm to impact travel.