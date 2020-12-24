“This is the service everyone wants to have”: Churches adapt to Christmas in COVID times

Waterloo, IOWA (KWWL) - Like most things in 2020, celebrations look different this year. Normally, thousands would gather for church services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Not in a COVID world, though.

Across the Cedar Valley, it is a mixed bag of in-person and virtual services, though most in-person services like those at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls have capacity limits.

The 1,200 seat church is capped at 250 for each service. The church is adding two additional services, bringing the total number this Christmas to seven services. Pastor Brian King said they normally see 3,500 congregants between the typical five services.

"We have even taken steps to abbreviate our services, so the time people are in our building is less than an hour," he said.

The church also livestreams its services.

"People have a lot of different comfort levels and personal circumstances," King said. "We are just trying to be responsible and responsive to all of the different people we serve.

At Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Christmas Services are all online.

"It is a hard decision, of course, this is the service everyone wants to have," Pastor Dan Voigt said. "In terms of social distancing and the number of people, it is probably the last one we need to have."

Voigt said his church held some in-person services outdoors during the fall and winter, but have remained mostly online.

The pandemic and cold weather did not stop the church's annual Christmas meal. Instead of an indoor meal, church leaders opted for a drive-through setup. They gave away 500 meals throughout the day on Thursday.

"We just feel like we can't do that inside of our building," Voigt said. "People eating, no masks, not really able to socially distance with that many people."

It has been a trying year for churches as they have adapted to the frequently changing community situation. They had to pivot to online-only services in the spring, and volunteers, which often are the support pillars that allow churches to function, have been down or non-existent.

"That is the one crushing thing," Voigt said. "You want people to be involved, people to be around, you want them to share their gifts and skills. It has been hard not getting more people involved."

Both churches are doing their best to keep members safe and comfortable on this Christmas like no other.

"We are a huge congregation, and we have certainly had folks who have struggled, some even lost their lives to COVID-19," King said. "We recognize it is real and the risk. We have just tried to walk alongside our families and support them the best we can."

In a year that has been tough for so many, Voigt said his message focused on fragility, a lens he said is perfect to view the Christmas story through.

"We have been reminded how fragile our health is, how fragile our economic system is. So many people losing jobs and are at risk of being evicted," he said. "It has been the year of a lot of racial and social injustices we have been reminded of, and the election has reminded us how divided we are in our opinions on how we should be governed."

At times it has felt elusive this year, but this Christmas, hope shines atop the tree.

"While this has been a difficult and challenging year, there is much that is good in our world, in our nation, and our community," King said. "We are going to celebrate and cling to that."