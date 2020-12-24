The Mayor of Washington D.C. has created a “Dr. Anthony Fauci day” in their district

(NBC) -- Today is "Dr. Anthony Fauci day" in Washington, D.C.

The Washington D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser made the official proclamation in honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday and his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proclamation says: "Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation's response to and recovery from the pandemic."