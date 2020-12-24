Spain’s King demands model behavior amid father’s scandal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish King Felipe VI has used his traditional Christmas Eve speech to make a renewed call for Spain’s leaders to demonstrate exemplary behavior. Felipe delivered the message Thursday night amid a financial scandal centering on his father, Spain’s previous monarch. Felipe said in a televised address that citizens demand “principles that apply to everyone, without exception, and that are above any other considerations, including personal or family (bonds).” The message was widely interpreted as a rebuke to the alleged financial improprieties that are threatening to tarnish the reputation of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. Juan Carlos moved to the United Arab Emirates after it emerged that prosecutors in Spain and Switzerland were investigating him.