San Francisco police brought holiday joy to thousands of children

(CNN) -- This is the fifth year for the S-F-P-D's annual toy drive program in partnership with Walgreens.

It resulted in the collection of more than two thousand toys at Walgreens stores.

Customers donated the toys, and volunteers from Walgreens and the S-F-P-D distributed them to local community-based organizations.

The second toy drive was the result of a partnership between police and concert promoter "Another Planet Entertainment."

It raised more than fifteen thousand dollars, helping to provide more than 19-hundred toys for San Francisco kids.