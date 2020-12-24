Report: License plate surveillance system was inaccurate

BOSTON (AP) — A report obtained by The Boston Globe shows that Massachusetts has ended the use of a controversial license plate surveillance system after discovering a glitch that caused inaccurate data to be recorded for more than 5 years. The inaccuracies were found in a network of mounted fixed high-speed cameras installed by state police that took photos of license plates of passing vehicles. The data collected included location, date and time. It was used for criminal investigations and in some cases to find suspects without obtaining warrants or court orders. State officials declined to directly answer questions or provide more details.