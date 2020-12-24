On Christmas eve, Dubuque Salvation Army $24,000 short of goal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- The jingle-jangle of Dubuque's Salvation Army bell ringers is complete, as the volunteers wrap up their efforts for the holiday -- still short of their goal.

As of this afternoon, $24,000 short of the goal they set for the season.

"During a year when a lot of people have been hit hard, with job loss, with a lot of loss, people have really stepped up and been generous this year," said Captain Matthew T. Phelps with the Dubuque Salvation Army.

Staff say this year approximately 5,000 are relying on the local Salvation Army to put food in the cupboard and presents under the tree. The organization hopes heavy holiday foot-traffic at grocery stores and the like will bring them closer to their yearly goal.

Fundraising efforts were stymied on the December 10, when a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus -- forcing the office to close for a period of time. Volunteers were able to pick up some of that slack. They're hoping they can still meet their goal by December 31.

"This campaign supports not only our Christmas efforts, but our efforts all year long, from food pantry to financial assistance to our senior programming," Phelps said.

You can donate online or by mail.

Click here for instructions on how to give to your local Salvation Army.