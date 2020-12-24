No injuries reported after shots fired in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police officers are investigating a shots fired incident from Thursday night on the northeast side of town.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 25th Street Drive Southeast for a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. Investigators found a residence with damage from gunfire and also found shell casings.

Officers interviewed witnesses on scene and found no one with injuries.

No further information was released but the investigation is ongoing.