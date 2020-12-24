In a northern town brutalized by IS, Iraq tests its power

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — A new agreement aims to bring order to Iraq’s northern region of Sinjar, home to the Yazidi religious minority brutalized by the Islamic State group. Since IS’s fall, a tangled web of militia forces have run the area near the Syrian border. Now their flags are coming down, and the Iraqi military has deployed in Sinjar for the first time in nearly 20 years. But critics say it will take more than a change in flags to bring normalcy. Yazidis mistrust the central government, want their own fighters to keep security and are furious they were not consulted in a deal governing their fate.