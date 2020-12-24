From ‘Wonder Woman’ to ‘Star Wars,’ Jenkins’ rise continues

“Wonder Woman 1984” writer-director Patty Jenkins, the 49-year-old “Wonder Woman 1984” writer-director has in the past few years not only cemented herself in the top echelon of big-budget filmmaking but has also forged new paths for her peers along the way. She’s secured glass-ceiling shattering budgets, paydays and opportunities. Soon, she’ll be the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film too. Jenkins says advocating for herself and equitable pay on par with her male peers hasn’t come easily but she felt it was a duty. Pedro Pascal, who has worked with her twice now, says “for as highly rated as she is, it’s not enough.”