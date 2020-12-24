Dozens detained in Armenia during anti-government protests

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Police in the Armenian capital have detained dozens of people during protests against the country’s prime minister, who is being pressured to resign over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. Opposition politicians and their supporters have been demanding for weeks that Nikol Pashinyan step down over the Nov. 10 peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. On Thursday, thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Yerevan and surrounded the heavily guarded government building. Police detained 77 demonstrators following clashes.