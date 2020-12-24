Dec. 24: 71 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, less than 1500 cases reported, almost 4600 new tests

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,425 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 272,444.

The state's website says that of the 272,444 people who have tested positive, 224,821 have recovered. This is 2,753 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll is 3,739, which is 71 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (224,821) and the number of deaths (3,739) from the total number of cases (272,444) shows there are currently 43,884 active positive cases in the state.

There were 106 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 625, which is down from 644. Of those hospitalizations, 127 are in the ICU (down from 139), and 70 are on ventilators (down from 71).

In Iowa, there were 4,598 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,332,941 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,425 positive tests divided by 4,598 tests given) is 30.9 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. With 127 new cases, the county has a total of 13196 cases (12,402 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 794 Serology positive cases). There are 242 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,783. There were seven additional deaths, leaving a total of 214 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 83 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. Leaving a total of 16,230 cases. There have been 76 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,400 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 31 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 37 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,753 reported cases. There have been 100additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,358 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,367 reported cases. There have been 62 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,085. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.5 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Wednesday here.