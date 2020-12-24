Christmas Eve sun dogs

Sun dogs and rainbows (single and double) are two occurrences where our inbox and social media feeds are full of pictures from viewers like you.

This morning many captured the first sun dogs of the season, and it's no surprise given the little bit of snow last night and the bitter cold temperatures this morning, coupled with the gusty wind.

Sun dogs form when sunlight is refracted through fine ice crystals in the air (sometimes they can develop when high cirrus clouds are present). It makes for some pretty views, as long as you can enjoy it from inside somewhere warm. These are generally seen around sunrise and/or sunset.

Here are some viewer photos sent in this morning.

Danny Murphy - Hazleton

Jake Spiegal - Sumner

Kathy Weidemann-Adelmund - Black Hawk County

Deb Hundley - Aurora

Kayla Thorne - Cresco

Mark Brown - Marion

Mike Graber - Cedar Rapids

Ron Allen - Iowa City