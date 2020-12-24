Skip to Content

Christmas Eve sun dogs

10:48 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Sun dogs and rainbows (single and double) are two occurrences where our inbox and social media feeds are full of pictures from viewers like you.

This morning many captured the first sun dogs of the season, and it's no surprise given the little bit of snow last night and the bitter cold temperatures this morning, coupled with the gusty wind.

Sun dogs form when sunlight is refracted through fine ice crystals in the air (sometimes they can develop when high cirrus clouds are present). It makes for some pretty views, as long as you can enjoy it from inside somewhere warm. These are generally seen around sunrise and/or sunset.

Here are some viewer photos sent in this morning.

Danny Murphy - Hazleton
Jake Spiegal - Sumner
Kathy Weidemann-Adelmund - Black Hawk County
Deb Hundley - Aurora
Kayla Thorne - Cresco
Mark Brown - Marion
Mike Graber - Cedar Rapids
Ron Allen - Iowa City
Patrick Trepp - Cedar Falls

Author Profile Photo

Kyle Kiel

Meteorologist

