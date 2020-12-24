Asian markets advance after S&P 500 snaps losing streak

Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney. Stocks fell in Shanghai after China’s market regulator said it has launched an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over the country’s fast-growing tech industries. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% on Wednesday, enough to break a three-day losing streak. Investors seem to have shrugged off President Donald Trump’s suggestion he may not sign the $900 billion economic rescue package that Congress just approved.