Abe apologizes, but isn’t charged for cherry blossom scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has apologized after prosecutors declined to indict him for illegal payments his office made involving dinner receptions for his supporters during Japan’s popular cherry blossom season. Some critics have suggested the scandal might have been a reason for Abe’s resignation in September. Support for his successor’s government has plunged in part because of the scandal. Prosecutors said they lacked evidence against Abe but indicted his longtime aide over unreported expenses for the receptions. Abe said he had no knowledge of the illegal payments until recently but he took moral responsibility. He is set to speak about the matter in a parliamentary session Friday.