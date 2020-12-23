UN to halt joint UN-AU peacekeeping in Darfur by year’s end

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. Security Council members have voted unanimously to end the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur at the end of the year. The mandate for the joint mission in western Sudan is set to expire Dec. 31. The Security Council in June unanimously approved replacing it with a much smaller and solely political mission. Sudan’s transitional government, Russia and African nations have pushed for the mission’s exit. Several Western nations have urged more time. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising ousted autocratic president Omar al-Bashir. The International Criminal Court has charged him with war crimes and genocide over the conflict in Darfur.