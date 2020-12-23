TRACKING: Tumbling temperatures this afternoon

Today: It will be a windy day across eastern Iowa. Winds will be sustained 15-30 mph, gusting 45 mph or greater throughout the day. A strong storm system will bring the potential of light rain and snow later this morning and into the afternoon. Any accumulating snow stays to our northwest.

Temperatures will fall rapidly after Noon. We will have 40s this morning, with falling temps this afternoon (20s).

Tonight: Light snow comes to an end. Accumulation will be less than 1” in eastern Iowa. The bigger story will be the plummeting temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the single digits, with wind chills -10° to 20°.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills 0° to -10°. The wind will be northwest 15-25 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Christmas Day: Not as chilly with temperatures in the 20s and a partly cloudy sky.