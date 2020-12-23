TRACKING: Strong winds and cold temperatures

Tonight: There is a chance for light snow northwest of a line from Tama to Waterloo to Decorah before midnight. Snow accumulation is less than 1”. The sky is cloudy for the rest of the night for everyone. It is also windy and cold. A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight with gusts to 50 mph from the northwest. Temperatures drop into the single digits by morning. Wind chills are in the teens below zero.

Thursday: Clouds will start the day. Clouds slowly clear our western counties, but our eastern counties will only clear during the late afternoon. This is the coldest day of the winter…so far. Highs are near 10 with wind gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. Wind chills in the afternoon are a few degrees below zero.

Thursday Night: The wind is breezy before midnight…northwest at 10-20 mph. After midnight, the wind finally becomes light. The sky is partly cloudy with lows near zero.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and a little warmer as highs reach the low 20s. The wind is from the west at 5-15 mph.

Weekend: Mostly cloudy both days with highs in the mid-30s. Winds are about 5-15 mph each day.