TRACKING: Blustery conditions, light rain/snow

Today: It’ll be cold and windy today, with a chance of light rain and snow. Light rain will continue through the early afternoon and will mainly be located in our northern and western counties. Late afternoon through the evening, light snow will be possible. Any significant accumulations will be west and north of us. However, a dusting to a few tenths of an inch is possible in our western and northern counties. Winds will be gusty throughout the day. Expect gusts from 30-45 mph. South winds will shift to the northwest with a frontal passage, which will drop our temperatures. We’ll reach our high temperature of mid 40s to low 50s around noon and then temperatures will fall fast.

Tonight: Light snow will end late. Winds will start to slow after midnight. Breezy winds will be from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits. Wind chills will be around -10 to -20 degrees.

Christmas Eve: Cold and windy conditions look to encompass Christmas Eve. At least sky conditions will be mostly sunny, with partly cloudy skies in the northeastern counties. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits to teens. Winds chills will be around -10 to -20 degrees.

Christmas Eve Night: Mostly clear skies for the night of Christmas Eve. Low temperatures will be around 0 degrees.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny and temperatures around the 20 degree mark for Christmas Day.

This weekend looks to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 30s.