Today is the last day for Attorney General William Bar

In an unusual move, Barr is leaving his post nearly a full month before Trump leaves office. Barr announced his resignation last week.

Barr has been a staunch Trump supporter for most of his tenure in the position, but more recently he's drawn the President's ire.

Trump was reportedly frustrated at Barr for refuting his claims of widespread election fraud after the Department of Justice found no evidence of it.

A source said the President was also angry Barr did not make the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes public ahead of the election.

The Department of Justice has a policy of not taking overt actions that could affect an election.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen is set to take over as acting attorney general.