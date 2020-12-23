Report says several dozen killed in latest Ethiopia massacre

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian news agency says several dozen people have been killed in the latest massacre along ethnic lines in the western part of the country. The Amhara Mass Media Agency cites witnesses as saying the attack occurred early Wednesday in the Metekel zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region. The attack occurred a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region and spoke about the need to bring those responsible for recent attacks to justice. Ethnic tensions are a major challenge as Abiy tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.