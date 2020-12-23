Nevada mother accused of shooting, killing 3-year-old son



(CNN) -- A Nevada mother is in a Las Vegas jail right now, accused of shooting and killing her toddler son.

Police say 24-year-old Jasmin Vargas was showing off a legally purchased gun when she pointed it in the direction of two children and pulled the trigger.

The court appointed her a public defender Tuesday morning.

According to her arrest report, Vargas says she didn't know a bullet was already in the chamber when she fired the gun.

Her 3-year-old son, John, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Vargas is being held on $80,000 bail, charged with child abuse and neglect.