Media, NGO offices taken over by government in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Two media outlets and several non-governmental groups in Nicaraguas say their offices have apparently been confiscated by the government of President Daniel Ortega, with placards posted at the properties reading “Property of the Health Ministry.” The offices in most cases were closed by the government following the 2018 protests against Ortega and have been occupied by police since then. The signs appeared outside the television station 100% Noticias and the magazine Confidencial as well as the offices of NGOs Popol Na and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights. It was the latest step by the Ortega government limiting freedoms for the press and the opposition.