Linn Co. housing fund announces $324,000 will help with rental assistance, transitional housing and homeless shelters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Housing Fund for Linn County Board of Directors is making $324,000 available to help for-profit, non-profit and governmental entities that benefit households with income below 80 percent of the area median income.
Eligible entities include:
- Development, reconstruction or rehabilitation of rental and owner-occupied housing
- Homeownership and rental assistance
- Financing for the preservation or development of transitional housing or homeless shelters
You can find an application at http://www.ecicog.org/hfflc.html.
To request an application, contact Tracey Achenbach, Executive Director, at (319) 289-0072 or housingfundlc@ecicog.org.
Applications are due at the ECICOG office no later than 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021.