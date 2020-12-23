Iowa Workforce Development expects gap in federal unemployment benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Workforce Development is anticipating a gap in federal unemployment benefits with two programs set to expire on December 26, even if a federal COVID-19 relief bill is signed into law before then.

After any sort of bill is signed, IWD says the U.S. Department of Labor will have to issue guidance before changes can be made and the programs can be restarted. They say that will result in a payment gap "of an unknown period of time." IWD says they will work to to implement any necessary changes as soon as possible.

The two programs set to expire are the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs. Combined, they've provided Iowans with more than $339 billion in benefits since going into effect in April and May respectively.

That expected gap in benefits comes as Iowa is seeing an increase in unemployment claims. 7,645 initial unemployment claims were filed last week, up 1,119 from the previous week. Continuing claims rose to 38,318, up just 200 from the week before.

November through February are typically the months IWD sees the most unemployment claims, driven by increased claims in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing due to seasonal layoffs. Nearly 69% of last week's claimants indicated their claims weren't COVID-19 related, up from 58% the week prior.

The following industries had the most claims last week:

Construction (2,045)

Manufacturing (1,005)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (753)

Administrative, Support, Waste Management, and Remediation Services (710)

Accommodation & Food Services (436)

