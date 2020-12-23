Northwest Iowa winter storm: State Patrol says to watch roads and high winds

NOTE: This is from KWWL's sister station KTIV in Sioux City. There is only a possible dusting forecasted in the KWWL western and northern counties.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A winter storm is hitting much of Northwest Iowa, and officials with the Iowa state patrol are advising people to be careful.

As always they urge if you can stay home. Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley says while the roads are bad, with this winter storm you also have to look out for those high winds.

He added if you do go out, be sure to prepare ahead of time, checking the conditions of where you are and your destination.

“I think we want to make sure recognize that conditions have changed. Be prepared for that. Just for myself and the other troopers around the area. We’ve been on the interstate and about the worst spot, it is right here in Sioux City. Right around the mix master, the Highway 20, I-29 Northbound areas,” said Trooper Farley.

Farley added it’s important to remember just because there’s a posted speed limit on the interstates and highways doesn’t mean you have to go that speed in these conditions. He said to make sure to drive at your comfort level to get where you need to go safely.