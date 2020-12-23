Iowa City woman accused of neglect in elderly woman’s death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City woman is facing a felony charge accusing her of neglect that led to an elderly woman’s death. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 54-year-old Tara M. Edwards was arrested Wednesday morning and faces one count of intentional dependent adult abuse causing serious injury. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it began an investigation in February into the death of a 72-year-old woman who suffered from several conditions that prevented her from caring for herself. Edwards was reportedly the woman’s primary caregiver. Authorities say Edwards failed to fill the woman’s prescriptions, failed to take her to medical appointments and failed to provide necessary nutritional supplements.