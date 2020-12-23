Iowa City caregiver arrested for neglect in February death of 72-year-old woman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigation has led to the arrest of a caregiver for neglecting to provide care for a woman who died in February.

Tara Edwards, 54, was arrested Wednesday on one count of intentional dependent adult abuse causing serious injury in connection to the death of 72-year-old Marla Zimmer.

Zimmer was found dead in a residence on Apollo Place in Iowa City on February 14, 2020.

The Sheriff's Office investigation indicated that Edwards lived with Zimmer, who suffered from physical and mental conditions, and was her primary caregiver.

The investigation determined that Edwards failed to provide prescribed medications and nutritional supplements for Zimmer and failed to take her to medical appointments.

Authorities concluded that these failures led to contributed to Zimmer's death, as her conditions prevented her from caring for herself and she had grown very weak.

An autopsy from the Johnson County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was acute mixed bacterial pneumonia and the manner of death was homicide.

If found guilty, Edwards could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between $1,000-$10,000.