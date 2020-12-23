In bail bid, lawyers defend Ghislaine Maxwell’s marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s onetime girlfriend are defending her marriage as a solid reason she’d never flee as they urged a judge to let her await trial under house arrest. The lawyers wrote in papers made public Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that prosecutors were “entirely mistaken” in their portrayal of Ghislaine Maxwell’s marriage to a man whose name is redacted in court papers. Maxwell is in a federal lockup in Brooklyn awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.