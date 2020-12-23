Employees raise concerns over COVID-19 safety measures at Waterloo cabinetry facility

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A group of labor and community organizations is raising concerns over COVID-19 safety protocols at the Omega Cabinetry facility. Some employees say they are anxious about going into work because it is unsafe.

The Iowa Council for Worker Safety, a group formed to help with health and safety measures in workplaces, says Omega Cabinetry employees have growing concerns for their safety.

“The honor system is great when it works, but when it doesn’t work employees die,” Teamsters Local Union #238 and council participant Jesse Case said.

The letter was hand delivered to Omega on December 15. The company declined to give the council contact information for Omega representatives, for it to be sent in an email.

“For an employer to not only create an environment where health and safety concerns may be ignored, but to create a culture where people are afraid to bring those concerns forward is simply wrong, and should not be tolerated in the state of Iowa,” Case said.

In a statement from an Omega Spokesperson, they say they are committed to providing their employees with a safe work environment.

The health and wellbeing of all our Omega associates and the communities in which we live and work is our top priority. We have been following or exceeding CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis and have put in place a number of enhanced safety measures to protect our associates. At our Waterloo facility, we have increased physical distancing protocols, enforced face coverings and temperature checks, and increased the frequency of our everyday cleaning. We are committed to providing our associates with an environment where they feel comfortable and safe. If at any point our associates don’t see our protocols being followed, we encourage them to reach out to human resources. Omega Spokesperson

The statement goes on to say that Omega has increased safety measures, but union spokesman Jesse Case says that's not what employees have told him.

“When we get calls from employees, and try to pass that on to the employer, and the employer ignores our attempted outreach, it’s an indication that they may also be ignoring their employees concerns inside the facility,” Case said.

The letter also warns Omega that the company has the potential to be a super spreader. The company employs 647 people. 800 were furloughed earlier this year.

“We’re concerned about, anytime there’s an employer the size of omega, not enforcing health and safety standards, the effects it’s going to have on our communities in eastern Iowa,” Case said.

The Iowa Council for Worker Safety says if employees continue to raise concerns it will bring them to Omega's attention. One option Case mentioned may even be a socially distant protest of some sort, in front of the facility.

Employees who wish to bring up safety concerns in their workplace, and feel they can't speak to their management team, can contact the Iowa Council for Worker Safety through their Facebook page, call the Teamsters Local Union #238 at , or the Iowa Federation of Labor at 515-262-9571.