Dubuque mayor focuses on poverty in his winter ‘State of the City’ address

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is focusing on plans to address poverty in the community.

In his recent 'State of the City' address on Tuesday, he talked about how to create an 'Equitable Poverty Prevention Plan' for the city, in an effort to reduce, alleviate, and, ultimately prevent poverty.

“As we envision an eventual return to ‘normalcy,’ it is incumbent upon us to remember lessons learned that will help us to collectively and actively participate in shaping a new and better ‘normal’ for our citizens,” he said.

In the address, the mayor said according to the most current data from the US Census, 16% of Dubuque residents live in poverty, while the poverty rate across Iowa is 11.2%.

84.3% of Dubuque's population is White. 3.8% is African American, 1.9% is two or more races and 1.8% is Hispanic, according to Buol.

He said city-wide disaggregated data shows 56% of Black residents live below the poverty line, more than 22% of Hispanic residents live below the poverty line and nearly 13% of White residents live below the poverty line.

In 2019, the city of Dubuque hired a consultant to develop the data-based poverty plan, which will examine race, ethnicity and other factors. The consultant has been meeting with community agencies and non-profits in the city.

"This is not a plan to address a lack in people," the mayor said. "It is a plan that focuses squarely on providing support and opportunity for all people to thrive."

The research, community engagement and initial phases of the plan's development have been completed. A draft of the plan will be presented at a City Council work session in January.

You can read a full text of the mayor's address here.