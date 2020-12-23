DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International port operator DP World says it has signed a deal to develop a deep-water port in Senegal worth over $1 billion. The major deal signed Wednesday signals the biggest investment in Africa yet for the world’s fourth-largest port operator. It comes as the company delisted from the stock exchange to become a fully private, government-owned firm. The maritime firm directs operations in 40 countries from Australia to Canada. DP World’s aggressive forays into Africa come as the United Arab Emirates seeks to gain a strategic foothold in the continent. The Gulf nation has built a series of military bases in the Horn of Africa as it expands its influence far afield.