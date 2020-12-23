Dec. 23: 15 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa, nearly 2,000 more cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,999 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 271,019.

The state's website says that of the 271,019 people who have tested positive, 222,068 have recovered. This is 2,994 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state's death toll is 3,668, which is 15 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (222,068) and the number of deaths (3,668) from the total number of cases (271,019) shows there are currently 45,283 active positive cases in the state.

There were 113 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 644, which is down from 651. Of those hospitalizations, 139 are in the ICU (down from 140), and 71 are on ventilators (same as yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 6,212 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,328,343 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,999 positive tests divided by 6,212 tests given) is 32.1 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. With 41 new cases, the county has a total of 13,069 cases (12,278 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 791 Serology positive cases). There are 163 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,541. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 207 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 141 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday (the last time KWWL reported new numbers for the county) leaving a total of 16,147 cases. There have been 341 more recoveries, leaving a total of 13,324 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 241 deaths. There are 25 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 54 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,716 reported cases. There have been 94 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,258 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 48 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,327 reported cases. There have been 111 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,023. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

