250 Chinese moved amid violence in Central African Republic

BEIJING (AP) — China has evacuated about 250 nationals to a safer area after eight Chinese mining company vehicles were stolen during armed conflict ahead of an election in the Central African Republic. The Chinese embassy said in a statement that the situation is now under control though sporadic gunfire continues. The conflict followed a Dec. 3 court decision to bar former President Francois Bozize from participating in upcoming elections. The embassy said that eight vehicles and other property belonging to four Chinese mining companies and other property were stolen. No Chinese citizens were injured. The resource-rich Central African Republic exports timber, gold and diamonds.